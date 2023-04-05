Over 2,000 workers in Dong Nai laid off jobs due to scarcity of orders

The Dong Nai Provincial Labor Confederation informed that from the beginning of 2023 until now, three companies in the province have laid off 2,000 workers due to the scarcity of orders.

Particularly, Pousung Vietnam Company Limited, Pou Phong Vietnam Company Limited in Trang Bom District and Taekwang MTC Vina Company Limited in Bien Hoa City have simultaneously laid off 1,000, 227 and 795 workers respectively.

The enterprises have fully implemented assistant policies for those who are cut off from their jobs. For example, Taekwang MTC Vina Company supported half a month's salary each year for workers with a total amount not exceeding 11 months' salary and gave VND14 million (US$600) in cash per employee.

Currently, many enterprises in Dong Nai Province are facing difficulties in production and business activities so they have to reduce the working time of employees by one or two days a week, excluding enterprises in the sector of the wood industry.