Over 1,200 delegates to join HCMC Economic Forum 2023

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just hosted the first press conference on the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023).

The HEF 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17 with the participation of the Prime Minister, leaders of ministries, agencies and around 1,200 to 1,500 local and international delegates.

On behalf of the Organizing Board of HEF 2023, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Nguyen Ngoc Hoa revealed theme of this year's forum which is “Green Growth- The Journey to Zero Emissions."

HEF is an annual event hosted by the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City since 2018, excluding its suspension in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that the Prime Minister, leaders of ministries and agencies will join the HEF 2023.

Besides, there will are around 1,200 to 1,500 delegates from international financial institutions comprising World Bank, IMF, IFC, ADB, international organizations such as World Economic Forum (WEF); managers and leaders of localities from 21 countries; representatives of diplomatic agencies; consular offices; domestic and international enterprises; local experts along with experts in countries successful in green economy and circular economy, heading to green growth and sustainable development of the world.

At the press conference, Mr. Le Truong Duy from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations informed that within the framework of the HEF 2023, apart from Vietnamese enterprises, international businesses, groups and delegations will share about the theme of green growth.

Besides, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City will meet and talk with delegates about the two sides' cooperation, including the top 100 of domestic and international Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from corporations in the field of green growth.

The forum will also include trade and investment promotion exhibitions and connection activities; and the city sets to organize trips for departments and enterprises to learn about green growth models in developed countries comprising Finland, Holland, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Mr. Le Truong Duy said that the city desired to become a part of the World Economic Forum.

At the end of July, the working delegates of WEF will visit Ho Chi Minh City to discuss and exchange cooperation contents.