Outstanding real estate brokers to be honoured

A ceremony will be held by the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) later this month to honour the collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in the field.

A view of buildings in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

The VARS Awards 2024 will be presented as part of the Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2024, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 28 - 29.

The awards aim to contribute to the development of real estate brokerage and market in the country, VARS Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Chi Thanh told a press conference in Hanoi on June 3.

He noted that the year 2023 was full of difficulties for the economy and the real estate market, but the honourees opted to stay to seek the most suitable and effective solutions to sustain activities and enhance investors and clients’ trust. Their persistence has considerably helped with the market’s recovery and sustainable development, the official added.

The awards provide a solid basis for investors, project developers, and clients to select prestigious brokers to receive good services, Thanh added.

They include the “Cau Vang” (Golden Bridge) award for real estate brokerage companies with remarkable achievements in their specialised area and contributions to society.

Meanwhile, the “Canh Buom Vang” (Golden Sail) award is reserved for young brokerage firm leaders who excellently steered their businesses through difficulties and challenges to obtain prideworthy attainments in 2023.The VARS Awards were first presented in 2016.

VNA