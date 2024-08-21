Origin-unclear mooncakes smuggled Vietnam

Functional agencies have discovered origin-unclear mooncakes for sale at the market, which are suspected of smuggling.

Functional forces are inspecting mooncake shipments, which are suspected of smuggling for sale at the market in the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Luu Quyen)

On the morning of August 21, the General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed the press that the Market Surveillance Team No. 5 under the Hanoi Department of Market Surveillance found nearly 5,000 smuggled mooncakes in the capital city of Hanoi after the unit conducted a comprehensive inspection of food safety issues during the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024.



Specifically, on August 20, the Market Surveillance Team No. 5 in coordination with Hai Ba Trung District Police inspected 26 cartons containing mooncakes at 338 Tran Khat Chan Street, Thanh Nhan Ward, Hai Ba Trung District.

During the inspection, the functional forces found 2,496 mooncakes without legal document, identified as smuggled goods.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on August 18, Deputy General Director of the General Department of Market Surveillance Chu Thi Thu Huong sent a letter requesting market surveillance departments in provinces and centrally-run cities to strengthen inspections and control for the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 market.

The General Department of Market Surveillance recommends that units inspect mooncake production facilities, focusing on the origin of ingredients used in production before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024, functional forces should concentrate on inspections at business facilities and retail stores.

After the festival, they will check the recall and handling of expired and substandard products.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong