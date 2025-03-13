Officials call for urgent removal of toys with nine-dash line images

An urgent request has been made by authorities for the prompt and decisive action regarding toys featuring the nine-dash line territorial claim.

Certain children's toy products, such as Baby Three, feature imagery resembling the nine-dash line

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, through its relevant competent authority, has initiated administrative action by requesting local authorities to conduct inspections and implement immediate measures for the removal of toys featuring representations of the nine-dash line.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thanh Binh of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade signed and issued an official dispatch on March 12, 2025. The directive was sent to market management departments across provinces and cities, emphasizing the need to strengthen inspections of toys featuring images and content related to Vietnam's territorial sovereignty.

In the official dispatch, the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development noted that recent reports from mass media have highlighted the presence of certain children's toy products, such as Baby Three, featuring imagery resembling the nine-dash line. These products have been distributed through traditional retail channels as well as e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, TikTok Shop, and the social media network Facebook.

In response to this situation, the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development has instructed local market management authorities to enhance coordination with e-commerce platforms, closely monitor developments and proactively implement professional measures.

Additionally, they are directed to conduct inspections and enforce strict legal actions against organizations and individuals found in violation of relevant regulations.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan