Norway funds Vietnam’s hybrid rice farming for climate change adaptation

Can Tho University in collaboration with the Global Crop Diversity Trust held a seminar in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on Monday to discuss biodiversity for opportunities, livelihoods and development in Vietnam.

The theme of the event was also part of a project that will be launched in Vietnam during 2023-2024, with a budget of US$477,460 funded by the Norwegian Government and US$310,000 from institutes and universities.

The project aims to establish a rice seed bank, develop new rice populations, create rice genetic diversity from superior hybrid rice and wild rice as the basis to produce high-yield rice varieties that well adapt to climate change. It will be carried out in eight Vietnamese cities and provinces, namely Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Vinh Long and Can Tho.

Attendees at the event suggested that apart from developing new rice varieties, the project should study solutions for climate change adaptation and efficient use of resources such as changing crop structure, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving water resources.

They proposed the establishment of an information system to support early warning, weather forecasting and disaster prevention and control, as well as enhancing training for officials and farmers to select appropriate rice varieties and cultivation techniques suitable for different regions.