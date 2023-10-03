Northern region increasing patrolling to stop poultry smuggling



Accordingly, the raft was discovered in the sea of Tra Co (in Mong Cai City of Quang Ninh Province), transporting over 17,700 2-day-old smuggled chickens. Tra Co Border Guard Station proposed a fine of VND30 million (US$1,200) to the raft owner, along with destroying all these chickens.

On the same day, the Lang Son Province People’s Committee sent a formal dispatch to ask Steering Committee No.389 to cooperate with the provincial Border Guard Command and the provincial Customs to investigate the state of poultry smuggling at the border area in Yen Khoai Commune of Loc Binh District. A report should be prepared and sent to the provincial People’s Committee by October 10.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, this is the peak of poultry smuggling in the Northern border area. Therefore, the Ministry has sent several dispatches to the chairmen of the provinces of Lang Son, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, and Hanoi regarding strict observance of Dispatch No.426/CD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on May 18, 2023 about preventing poultry smuggling.