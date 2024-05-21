Northern mountainous region eyes import-export promotion through border gates

The functional agencies in Northern mountainous provinces proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to apply mechanisms and policies as well as strengthen trade and import-export activities through the border gates of Thanh Thuy, Xin Man, Sam Pun.

Thanh Thuy Border Gate in Ha Giang City

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ha Giang proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to exchange with China to encourage Chinese enterprises to strengthen import-export activities of commodities and goods of Vietnam through the international border gates of Thanh Thuy in Ha Giang City, Xin Man in Xin Man District, Sam Pun in Meo Vac District.

According to information from Ha Giang Province, the Sam Pun Border Gate in area of Mo Phang Hamlet, Thuong Phung Commune in Meo Vac District officially opened in October 2023 to exchange imported and exported goods with Tianpeng Border Gate, Funing County, Yunnan Province, China.

Besides, the Xin Man Border Gate in Xin Man District, Ha Giang Province has performed customs clearance with the Dulong Border Gate in Maguan County, Yunnan Province, China.

However, the import-export activities through the border gates were not busy during the passing time.

Following the report of Thanh Thuy Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board, in the first four months of the year, the total import and export turn-over through the border gate was estimated to reach over US$54.4 million, reducing 24.5 percent over the same period of 2023.

Over 67,000 turns of visitors performed immigration procedures through the gate, surging 361.4 percent compared to the same period last year. More than 5,000 turns of vehicles carried out the procedures of temporary import for re-export, up 25 percent over the same period last year.

Apart from Ha Giang Province, the Departments of Industry and Trade of the provinces of Lang Son and Lao Cai also made proposals to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to strengthen the exchange and come into joint agreements with China to add more Vietnamese agricultural products and fruits to be exported to China and sign protocols on quarantine to reduce the rate of inspection of goods for Vietnamese agricultural products.

Responding to the matters, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should preside over negotiations to boost the import-export of Vietnamese agriculture products.

During the passing time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade collaborated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to exchange information with Chinese functional agencies to export more agricultural products to China, notably frozen fruits, fresh citrus fruits, avocado and so on.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that it would take time and resources to step by step expand the market to China. Therefore, the domestic functional agencies needed to estimate the top priority procedures to exchange and negotiate with the functional units of China.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong