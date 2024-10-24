Non-communicable diseases account for 84 percent of deaths

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan revealed that the proportion of total deaths in Vietnam attributed to non-communicable diseases is 84 percent.

Dr. Le Tien Dung, Head of the Respiratory Department of Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, examines a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He made the revelation at yesterday’s 2024 scientific conference in Hanoi organized by the Vietnam Medical Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

At the conference with the theme ‘Research and Application in Medicine’, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan stated that Vietnam is currently facing a double burden of disease.

In addition to responding to infectious diseases and emerging diseases, non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mental disorders are on the rise.

The latest report shows that the death rate from non-communicable diseases accounts for 84 percent of total deaths in Vietnam. This is a worrying figure as non-communicable diseases are having a significant impact on the healthcare system and society.

In related health news, the Dong Nai Provincial Center for Disease Control announced that the development of measles is becoming more complicated in the locality with an increasing number of cases. Accordingly, in the past week, the province recorded 141 measles cases requiring hospitalization (an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to the previous week, an increase of 141 cases compared to the same period in 2023).

