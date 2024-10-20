Business

Nineteen State-owned enterprises estimate pre-tax profit of over US$2 bln

Pre-tax profit of parent companies of 19 corporations and parent companies under the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) is estimated to reach VND50.36 trillion (US$2.08 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

Nineteen corporations and parent companies under the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC). (Photo: nhipsongkinhdoanh.vn)

This figure exceeds the annual target by 20 percent.

Information from the CMSC shows that the total revenue of parent companies of 19 corporations and parent companies, including EVN and Vietnam Airlines, is estimated at VND971,593 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 15percent over the same period, achieving 83 percent of the annual plan.

The value of payment to the State budget is estimated at nearly VND63 trillion, equivalent to the same period and exceeding the plan by 15 percent.

The total consolidated equity is estimated at over VND1.5 quadrillion by the end of last month.

Vietnamplus

