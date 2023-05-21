Nine people with Vietnamese ID papers among 11 killed in China road accident

Nine people carrying Vietnamese identification papers were among 11 killed in a road accident in Jingxi City, Guangxi, China, at 6:30am on May 19.

Nine people carrying Vietnamese identification papers were among 11 killed in a road accident in Jingxi City, Guangxi, China, at 6:30am on May 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said, citing reports from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning City.

The Vietnamese Consulate General contacted local authorities to verify the information and to provide consular measures. It has requested Chinese authorities to ensure legitimate rights and interests of the victims, if the nine people are confirmed to be Vietnamese citizens.

The Foreign Ministry has also coordinated with domestic authorities to verify the victims' identities and notify the victims' families and relevant localities.

The Consular Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning will closely monitor the case and coordinate with Vietnamese and Chinese agencies to take necessary measures to protect citizens and assist victims' families in handling relevant procedures.