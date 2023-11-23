Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital receives Third-Class Labor Medal

Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital in HCMC on November 23 held a ceremony marking 120th anniversary of its establishment (1903-2023) and received the State President’s Third-Class Labor Medal and the Flag of Tradition of the municipal People's Committee.

Attending the event were former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Speaking at the event, Doctor Vo Duc Chien, Director of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, said that the medical facility was established in 1903. It was formerly a healthcare unit providing free treatment to the Chinese community. The establishment was built on a larger scale and called Guangdong Hospital operating as a private medical facility until the national reunification day.

Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital’s strengths include the treatment of Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders, endocrinology, Orthopaedic trauma, digestion, blood filtration, and dialysis.

Over the past 120 years, the hospital has always improved the quality of medical examination and treatment, developed into an international modern and advanced healthcare center to approach the world’s latest techniques, and provided assistance to poor patients.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital’s achievements for its outstanding contribution to caring for people’s health.

He asked the medical staff of the hospital and HCMC’s healthcare sector to focus on improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, training human resources, and developing high-tech and specialized healthcare approaching international standards to meet the needs of medical examination and treatment of domestic and foreign patients.