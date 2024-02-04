New regulations on corporate income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City

The Government has just issued the Decree No. 11/2024/ND-CP on corporate income tax exemption and personal income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

Regarding corporate income tax exemption, the decree regulates innovative startups, science and technology organizations, innovation centers and intermediary organizations supporting innovative startups with income from innovative start-up activities arising in Ho Chi Minh City are exempt from corporate income tax on this income when meeting the regulations of the municipal People's Council.

These enterprises are eligible for tax exemption for 5 years from the time the enterprise incurs corporate income tax payable from innovative start-up activities in Ho Chi Minh City during the time the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 takes effect. After the Resolution 98 expires, the tax exemption period prescribed in this Clause has not ended; thus, enterprises continue to enjoy exemption until the end of the tax exemption period.

Regarding personal income tax exemption, the decree stipulates that during the time Resolution 98 takes effect, individuals with income from transferring capital contributions and capital donations to creative start-up unions in Ho Chi Minh City are exempt from personal income tax for this income. Innovative start-up enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City specified in this clause must meet the regulations of the City People's Council on priority fields; criteria, conditions, and content of innovative start-up activities.

Along with this Decree, the Government also issued the Decree No. 11/2024/ND-CP regulating loan interest, reasonable profits, payment methods, and settlement of investment projects under BT contracts while the Decree No. 07/2024 ND-CP regulates in detail the election, employment, and management of civil servants working in communes, towns, and ward officials of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan