Business

New regulations on corporate income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The Government has just issued the Decree No. 11/2024/ND-CP on corporate income tax exemption and personal income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City.

tphcm-3249jpeg-7636.jpg
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

Regarding corporate income tax exemption, the decree regulates innovative startups, science and technology organizations, innovation centers and intermediary organizations supporting innovative startups with income from innovative start-up activities arising in Ho Chi Minh City are exempt from corporate income tax on this income when meeting the regulations of the municipal People's Council.

These enterprises are eligible for tax exemption for 5 years from the time the enterprise incurs corporate income tax payable from innovative start-up activities in Ho Chi Minh City during the time the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 takes effect. After the Resolution 98 expires, the tax exemption period prescribed in this Clause has not ended; thus, enterprises continue to enjoy exemption until the end of the tax exemption period.

Regarding personal income tax exemption, the decree stipulates that during the time Resolution 98 takes effect, individuals with income from transferring capital contributions and capital donations to creative start-up unions in Ho Chi Minh City are exempt from personal income tax for this income. Innovative start-up enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City specified in this clause must meet the regulations of the City People's Council on priority fields; criteria, conditions, and content of innovative start-up activities.

Along with this Decree, the Government also issued the Decree No. 11/2024/ND-CP regulating loan interest, reasonable profits, payment methods, and settlement of investment projects under BT contracts while the Decree No. 07/2024 ND-CP regulates in detail the election, employment, and management of civil servants working in communes, towns, and ward officials of Ho Chi Minh City.

Related News
By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

corporate income tax the Resolution 98 innovative start-up activities capital donations capital contributions BT contracts income tax exemption

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn