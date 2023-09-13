New medical program provides updates on diseases

VTV9 runs the program ‘Alo Doctor’ as a medical news newsletter to update on present diseases and help people understand more about diseases to prevent them.

Yesterday afternoon, Vietnam Television Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VTV9) organized the launch of the television program - a specialized medical news broadcast live from 12:30 to Every day at 12:40 a.m. on national television VTV9 with the presence of Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

According to Director of Vietnam Television Center in Ho Chi Minh City Tu Luong, VTV9 runs the program with a vivid and easy-to-understand format with the aim to provide updates on current medical issues, especially disease developments and prevention and treatment measures.

The program also regularly updates and transmits policies of the State and the World Health Organization; activities, achievements, and exemplary examples of hospitals and medical facilities in caring for and protecting public health, especially in southern provinces and cities.

In addition to broadcasting on television, the program contents are also posted on digital platforms, social networks, newspapers, and radio to reach more people everywhere on all different devices.

At the same time, the program also coordinates with hospitals, medical facilities, social organizations, businesses, and individuals to initiate and develop community campaigns, aiming at equipping the ability to protect and care for people's health. It will also launch healthcare support campaigns for disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in the community.

On this occasion, VTV9 and the Central Center for Health Education and Communication (Ministry of Health) signed a memorandum of understanding on ‘coordinating communication on medical activities, disseminating knowledge about care, protection and promotion of public health on the program’.

Through the hotline 1900.969600, the program every day receives many calls about issues related to medicine and health. People’s questions about medical issues are edited and answered by a team of experts and doctors in the program.