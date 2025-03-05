Neurosurgeons report first endoscopic supra-orbital eyebrow approach

Neurosurgeons of a hospital in Hanoi reported their first experience with the endoscopic supra-orbital eyebrow approach for a variety of pathological entities of the anterior skull base and parasellar region.

Associate Professor Dong Van He examines the patient before the operation

Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi yesterday reported the successful removal of tumors in the anterior skull base for two patients through endoscopic surgery using a small incision on the eyebrow arch. One patient had a 1.8cm tumor, while the other had a 3cm tumor, both located above the eye socket.

This is the first time the technique has been successfully performed in Vietnam.

According to Associate Professor Dong Van He, Deputy Director of Viet Duc Hospital and President of the Vietnam and ASEAN Neurosurgery Association, traditional skull base surgery required extensive skull opening and microscopic visualization.

However, for neurosurgeons who routinely perform endoscopic and minimally invasive operations, the endoscopic keyhole supraorbital craniotomy is a natural and complementary alternative. This innovative technique involves a small eyebrow incision, through which an endoscope is inserted, providing a light source and visual guidance for precise tumor resection.

This innovative technique enables surgeons to clearly visualize the entire lesion area with minimal impact on the brain tissue, reducing the risk of complications and nerve damage while facilitating quicker patient recovery.

