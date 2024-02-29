Nearly 19,000 ".vn" domain names transferred their usage rights

According to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center under the Ministry of Information and Communications, nearly 19,000 ".vn" domain names have been transferred their usage rights.

In the draft Decree detailing a number of articles of the Telecommunications Law, the Ministry of Information and Communications has supplemented and completed regulations on transfer procedures, rights and obligations related to the ".vn" domain name.

Accordingly, individuals and organizations are eligible to make a proposal of changing the name of owners registering to use the Vietnamese national domain names ".vn" if they necessarily complete the formalities for donating, contributing capital, or inheriting use rights.

The draft decree also clarifies procedures for reclaiming Vietnam's internet resources. Specifically, the Ministry of Information and Communications will notify the revocation of the domain name by sending letters or via mass media, text messages, and its websites to let organizations and individuals know about the revocation at least three months before the Ministry conducts the recall of the domain names.

Any domain name “.vn” will be revoked if they are used to oppose the state, violate national security, commit illegal acts, or fail to pay maintenance fees. According to data from the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center, the total number of ".vn" domain names is currently 604,000 domain names as of the end of December 2023 and nearly 19,000 ".vn" domain names have been transferred their usage rights.

By Binh Lam - Translated by Anh Quan