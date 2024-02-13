Law

Nearly 1,000 cases violate alcohol concentration during first three days of Tet

SGGPO

During the first three days of the lunar new year, the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police have recorded nearly 1,600 violations of the Road Traffic Law, including nearly 1,000 cases of alcohol concentration violations.

z5152932029124-37ef70350fb3947d0275762bdfa75654-7170jpg-2963.jpg
A traffic police officer checks the alcohol concentration of a driver.

The Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department has just reported that the traffic police officers detected and fined nearly 1,600 drivers who violated the Road Traffic Law in the city, with an estimated fine of up to more than VND5.3 billion (US$217,000) from the patrols during the first three days of the lunar new year, falling from February 10 to February 12 (from the first day to the third day of the lunar new year).

According to the PC08, 493 drunk drivers have their licenses revoked and their vehicles seized temporarily.

Traffic police detected 929 violations of alcohol concentration and 206 violations of speed and so on.

As for Thu Duc City Police, 79 violations in traffic were recorded; 33 motorbikes were seized temporarily and 11 violations faced strict fines. Of these, 28 drunk drivers violated regulations of alcohol concentration, one case tested positive for illegal drug use and 34 cases violated speed limitation and so on from February 10 to February 12.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

violations of the Road Traffic Law Traffic Police Department drunk drivers violations of speed

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn