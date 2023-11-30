Navies of Vietnam, Thailand boost exchanges

Vessels 264 and 265 together with a delegation of Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived at Songkhla Port, south of Thailand, on November 30, starting a visit to the High Command of Naval Region 2 of the Royal Thai Navy.

The Vietnamese delegation is led by Col. Trinh Xuan Tung, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of Naval Region 5.

On November 28 - 29, the naval ships of Vietnam and Vessels 526 and 551 of the Royal Thai Navy held the 48th annual joint patrol on the adjacent sea area between the two countries.

During the patrol, conducted on six routes with a total length of 408 nautical miles, the two sides carried out Hello ASEAN – a saluting ceremony among naval ships of ASEAN countries, exchanged information, practiced hand flag and lamp signaling under the International Code of Signals, and held an exercise on search, rescue, and the implementation of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES).

The patrol was part of the mechanism on holding joint patrols and setting up communication channels between the Vietnamese and Thai navies signed by their commanders on June 14, 1999.

Thanks to thorough preparations and close coordination, the 48th joint patrol was successful, helping maintain security and order on the adjacent waters, create conditions for both countries’ people to develop sea-based economic activities, and continue promoting cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the two navies.