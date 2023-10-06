National Digital Transformation Day to take place on October 10

The National Digital Transformation Day 2023 will be held on October 10, the Government Office announced on October 5.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend and address the event.

According to the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 505/QD-TTg dated April 22, 2022, October 10 is designated as National Digital Transformation Day which is held annually with the aim of accelerating the implementation of the national digital transformation as well as the National Digital Transformation Program to 2025, with a vision to 2030. The event is also to raise public awareness of the role, significance, and benefits of digital transformation, and promote the participation of the entire political system and population so as to ensure the success of the work.

Last year, the event was themed "Digital transformation solves social problems for a better life for people". This year, its theme is "Exploiting digital data to create value".

Every October, ministries, departments, localities, agencies, and businesses organize a series of activities to respond to National Digital Transformation Day.