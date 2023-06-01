National budget prioritizes urgent scientific projects, missions

The Ministry of Science and Technology has just released Circular No.06/2023/TT-BKHCN, stipulating the procedures to identify nation-scale scientific-technological missions that use the national budget.



Accordingly, the general requirement for scientific projects is that they must answer the urgent demands of society or have significant meaning to the national socio-economic development, the national defense and security.

Projects to research and implement technologies (natural science, engineering science and technology, medical science and pharmacy, agricultural science) must satisfy one of the following criteria:

_The technology or scientific product should have a great potential in making breakthroughs in performance, quality, efficiency but has not been studied or applied in Vietnam;

_There is a feasible measure to develop the technology or scientific product in its piloting time.

Projects in other fields must ensure the novelty and advancement compared to existing results created in Vietnam or in other countries via national and international publications. These projects must have significant meaning to the national socio-economic development, the national defense and security.

The Circulate comes into effect as of July 9, 2023.