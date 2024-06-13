NA Chairman receives SE Asian diplomats

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received new ambassadors and representatives of ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste in Hanoi on June 13.

Stressing the special and crucial position of Southeast Asian neighboring countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Man said they form a top priority and an integral part of Vietnam's foreign policy.

The top legislator noted that the NA always pays attention to and fully supports the Vietnamese Government's efforts to promote and elevate the framework of relations with other Southeast Asian nations to strengthen the sides’ trust, solidarity, friendship, cooperation, and bonds, serving the sustainable development and prosperity of the ASEAN Community.

Lauding the bloc's 2024 theme of "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience", Man said he welcomes ASEAN's efforts in building the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, aiming for a people-centred, self-reliant, dynamic, and innovative region.

With proactive, positive, and responsible spirit, the NA will closely coordinate with the other member states’ parliaments to participate in and contribute effectively to realising the vision, he affirmed.

Welcoming ASEAN's initiatives in building various cooperation frameworks in such new areas as digital economy, circular economy, digital transformation, and energy transition, he held that it is necessary for the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

The leader stated Vietnam hopes to step up and expand joint work with each ASEAN member country within the framework of bilateral cooperation, especially in potential areas to meet development needs and for mutual benefits and prosperity of the sides involved.

For his part, Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh of Laos – the rotating chair of ASEAN this year – said that over the nearly three decades since Vietnam joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO) – the precursor of AIPA, the Vietnamese NA has put forth many initiatives and actively participated in enhancing the effectiveness of such cooperation.

The diplomat said he believes that ASEAN is key to promoting peace and stability regionally and globally and that ASEAN parliamentary leaders will work to promote the common values of the ASEAN Community and to address regional challenges in the year of Laos’s chairmanship.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that under Man’s leadership, Vietnam’s friendship and close cooperation with other member countries of the bloc and their peoples will be strengthened, contributing to maintaining regional peace, security, and stability in the years to come.

