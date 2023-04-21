NA Chairman meets with Gen. Raúl Castro Ruz; First Secretary, President of Cuba

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Cuban revolution leader Gen. Raúl Castro Ruz, and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana.

The two hosts welcomed the first official visit to Cuba by Chairman Hue, who is also the first foreign leader to have visited their country after it successfully held the elections of deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power for the 2023 - 2028 tenure and elected the new State and Government leadership.

They described the trip as a contributor to the relations between the two Parties, Governments, parliaments, and people, highly valuing their guest’s speech at the first special session of the 10th-tenure NA of People’s Power of Cuba.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam and meeting with President Ho Chi Minh in 1966 as well as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong’s State visit to Cuba in 2018, Gen. Raúl Castro affirmed that the Vietnamese people’s unyielding struggle is always a great source of support and Vietnam's socio-economic development is a model for Cuba.He shared the view that both sides should continue enhancing their special friendship and solidarity, founded by leaders Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and passed down to following generations.

For his part, President Díaz-Canel thanked Vietnam for assisting Cuba to guarantee food security and also spoke highly of its projects on fisheries and hybrid maize cultivation in his country.The Party and State of Cuba have always paid attention to and created optimal conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to do business and make investment, he went on, noting that Vietnam is currently the second largest trading partner and the biggest Asian-Pacific investor in Cuba.

Meanwhile, Chairman Hue informed his hosts about the outcomes of his talks and meetings during the visit. Officials of Vietnam and Cuban ministries, sectors, and localities also engaged in many discussions.

They signed cooperation documents in various areas, including parliamentary ties, construction, and agriculture, which will help develop the Vietnam - Cuba traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation in a more practical and effective manner, he added.

Senior leaders of the two countries discussed measures to continue fostering comprehensive cooperation, including holding mutual visits and meetings at all levels, tightening bilateral trade and investment links, and bringing into play existing cooperation mechanisms.

They underlined the importance of activities to be organised in both countries to mark 50 years since Leader Fidel Castro visited the liberated zone in Quang Tri (September 1973) and the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 1963), considering these as occasions to honour the countries’ long-standing friendship, all-round cooperation, and faithful solidarity.

Chairman Hue said the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always keep a close watch on the situation of Cuba and wish to help alleviate the difficulties facing the Latin American country.

Affirming the Vietnamese Party, State, and people’s consistent solidarity with and support for the just cause of Cuba, he emphasised that Vietnam will continue standing side by side with Cuba during the latter’s process of national development and fight against embargoes, and that it will continue giving food aid to the country.

The two sides also exchanged views on some international and regional issues of common concern.

They agreed to maintain consultation, close coordination, and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, of which both countries are members, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.On this occasion, the NA Chairman conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s invitation to Gen. Raúl Castro, and First Secretary and President of Cuba Díaz-Canel to re-visit Vietnam when possible.