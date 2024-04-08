NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in China

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in China right after he arrived in Beijing for an official visit to the country on April 7 afternoon.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets representatives of the Vietnamese community in China. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Ambassador Pham Sao Mai informed the top legislator about the embassy’s operations and affairs relating to the Vietnamese community in China.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community affirmed that they always stay united, support each other, and look towards the homeland.In his remarks, Hue said this is his first official visit to China in his capacity as NA Chairman at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, adding it is also the first visit to the neighbouring country by a top Vietnamese legislator in five years.

Stressing the significance of the trip to maintaining high-level contacts and strategic exchanges between the two Parties and States, Hue said: “All of us share the responsibility for implementing and concretising common perceptions reached by the highest leaders of the two Parties and countries.”

He also emphasised the task of consolidating, enhancing and tightening the bilateral legislative ties, and carrying forward the role of legislative cooperation in materialising strategic collaboration orientations between the two countries.

The leader said during the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with key Party and State leaders of China, and representatives of some Chinese localities. This is a chance for the two sides to have in-depth discussions at the strategic level on major matters regarding the bilateral ties, as well as the regional and international issues of shared concern, he added.

The NA Chairman also briefed the overseas Vietnamese on the legislature’s operations, and lauded contributions by the embassy and the community to the Vietnam-China relationship.

He asked the embassy to further effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, propose new, suitable ones, and pay attention to studying China’s experience in Party building, corruption combat and corporate governance.

The embassy and Vietnamese consulate generals in China were also requested to pay more heed to affairs relating to the Vietnamese community, citizen protection and associations there. The leader welcomed the proposal of Vietnamese students in China on the establishment of an innovation network to attract the participation of Vietnamese students in the country to contribute to development in their homeland.

The Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad, including those in China, an indispensable part of the great national solidarity bloc, a driving force, and a source of strength for national development, he affirmed, urging them to uphold their solidarity and mutual support, actively integrate into the host country, and contribute more to the homeland as well as the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

VNA