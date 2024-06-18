NA Chairman hosts European diplomats

The European Union (EU) and its members are always leading important partners in Vietnam’s foreign policy, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said.

The European Union (EU) and its members are always leading important partners in Vietnam’s foreign policy, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said while hosting a reception for EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier and ambassadors and Charges D’s Affaires ad interim of EU states to Vietnam in Hanoi on June 17.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man receives European diplomats on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

The Chairman expressed his delight at the robust development in the relations between Vietnam and EU as well as its members across all domains, with the enhanced exchange of high-level delegations, effective implementation of agreements and dialogue mechanisms that create a framework to bolster cooperation in trade-investment, healthcare, education, defence-security and agriculture, among others.

The EU is now Vietnam's very important economic-development partner, largest provider of non-refundable aid, third biggest exporter, fifth largest importer and sixth largest investor, he said, highlighting the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect from August 1, 2020, is a milestone in the two sides’ 30 years of cooperation and opens up a promising period for the Comprehensive Partnership to develop into a deeper and more practical and effective manner.

Two-way trade in the first quarter neared US$16 billion , up 16 percent year-on-year, and the EU has registered $29.88 billion in nearly 2,600 projects in Vietnam, he said.

“The cooperation ties between Vietnam and EU and the union’s members have showed positive signs, and there is ample room for the two sides to bolster their collaboration”, Man highlighted.

Regarding the relations between Vietnamese NA and the European Parliament (EP), he said based on their sound relations with cooperative and constructive spirit, they will continue close coordination to contribute to promoting the Vietnam-EU ties, particularly experience exchange in parliamentary activities and the completion of the legal mechanisms to push ahead the effective implementation of the EVFTA to bring practical benefits to the peoples and enterprises of both sides.

He welcomed the proposal of the EP’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) to establish a joint mechanism between the two parliaments, and said that parliamentarians of both sides have maintained regular dialogues and discussions to promote the effective implementation of the EVFTA, contributing to the development of the Vietnam-EU ties.

He suggested the European diplomats continue enhancing delegation exchanges to promote political trust and mutual understanding, creating motives for cooperation in all areas, as well as bolstering the efficiency of the existing cooperation mechanisms and dialogues, particularly parliamentary cooperation, to well implement the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the EVFTA, and other deals between Vietnam and EU members.

He proposed the EU and its members continue their strong voice and support the settlement of disputes in the East Sea via peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to security, safety and freedom of navigation for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He said he hopes that the European Commission (EC) will remove its “yellow card” on the Vietnamese seafood on the basis of recognising Vietnam’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Man also suggested the diplomats to enhance delegation exchanges, and join hands with the Vietnamese parliamentarian groups to boost the bilateral relations in various fields, hoping that they will serve as an important bridge and make further contributions to friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and EU and its members.

On behalf of the European diplomats, Ambassador Guerrier held that both sides boast huge cooperation potential in the development of the green economy, digital economy and circular economy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, justice, labour, defence-security, and cooperation for climate change response.

The European side wishes to enhance collaboration with Vietnam in maritime security, compliance with international law, especially the UNCLOS, and response to non-traditional challenges, including cyber security, he said, affirming coordination with the Vietnamese stakeholders to promote the removal of the IUU “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood.

He underlined that the Vietnamese NA has an important role to play in law building, supervision and promotion of large projects, expressing his belief that under the leadership of NA Chairman Man, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and EU members will develop in a stronger and more extensive fashion for peace, security and stability in the region and the world.

VNA