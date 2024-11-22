NA Chairman affirms Vietnam's consistent support for ICAPP

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivered a keynote speech at the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP 12).

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers a keynote speech at ICAPP12 in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

The conference was kicked off in Phom Penh, Cambodia on November 22 morning, affirming Vietnam's consistent stance in supporting ICAPP's efforts to foster a peaceful, secure, and stable environment in the region.

He emphasized that the world is undergoing significant upheavals with rapid and complex developments, which pose obstacles to global peace and human security and even threaten the shared prosperity of Asian nations at some moments.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have made great efforts and proactively proposed initiatives to address security and political challenges facing the international community, including seeking peace and reconciliation for disagreements, disputes, and conflicts. He emphasized that striving for peace, security, prosperity, and the development of humanity is both a goal and an international responsibility of every political party and nation.

He affirmed that 12th General Assembly of ICAPP, themed “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation,” underscores the dedication and commitment of political parties in the region to fostering solidarity and collaboration, contributing to resolving conflicts and flashpoints.

Ruling political parties need and can fully promote joint strength and efforts to realize the common goal of peace, security, prosperity, and development in the world in general and the Asian region in particular, the NA Chairman stressed.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam consistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations, ready to be a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community, he stated.

He stressed that the key to peacefully resolving current disagreements and conflicts lies in dialogue and multilateral cooperation based on equality, mutual respect, win-win collaboration, and adherence to international law and the UN Charter.

ICAPP 12 saw the participation of representatives from political parties of 39 countries across the region and the world.

In his opening remarks, President of ICAPP 12, Vice President of the CPP, and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Hun Manet emphasized that the extremely important issue for peace and reconciliation is the commitment to complying with the principles and goals of the UN Charter, in which political trust is the foundation for building peace and cooperation.

He also affirmed the CPP’s stance is to protect peace, independence, territorial integrity, and national development.

Meanwhile, President of the CPP, President of the Cambodian Senate, and Honourary President of ICAPP 12 Samdech Techo Hun Sen praised ICAPP's continuous development since its establishment in 2000, becoming the largest forum for political parties in terms of scale and geopolitical influence.

He also emphasized the importance of political parties’ gathering to discuss this year’s theme, amid ongoing tensions and conflicts in various regions worldwide.

Maintaining a rules-based world order is crucial, grounded in mutual trust and understanding, and shared benefits to foster long-term harmony, reduce tensions, and resolve conflicts, he stressed, adding that achieving peace requires reconciling differences and addressing conflicts through dialogue and a win-win approach.

Before the opening ceremony, NA Chairman Man and other members of the ICAPP Standing Committee, leaders of ICAPP 12, and representatives of political parties and partner organizations paid courtesy calls to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Hun Manet.

