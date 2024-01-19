International

Mr. Huynh Thanh Lap re-elected as Chairman of VIFA

Mr. Huynh Thanh Lap was re-elected as Chairman of the Vietnam - India Friendship Association (VIFA) in HCMC on January 18.

Chairman of the Vietnam - India Friendship Association (VIFA) in HCMC Huynh Thanh Lap (4th, R) receives Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya in the city on July 19, 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam - India Friendship Association also announced 45 members of its executive board at the congress for the 2024 - 2029 term which was held on the same day in HCMC.

Attending the event was leaders of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, HCMC Department of Internal Affairs, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organization (HUFO) .

After 30 years of establishing, the Vietnam - India Friendship Association has made outstanding contribution to people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and India in general, HCMC and Indian localities in particular.

The year 2019 marked the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - India Friendship Association (November 8, 1989 - 2019) with a wide range of activities.

The Vietnam - India Friendship Association has constantly increased innovation and diversity in content and activities contributing to strengthening Vietnam-India relationship.

The Vietnam - India Friendship Association and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM), the Consulate General of India in HCMC, philanthropists have coordinated to organize many charity activities.

On the same day, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organization and the Vietnam - India Friendship Association held a gathering marking the 74th anniversary of India's Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2024) with the participation of Indian Consul General in HCMC Madan Mohan Sethi.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh

