More than 500 enterprises honored with ‘High-Quality Vietnamese Goods’ awards

SGGP

The Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products held a ceremony to present ‘High-Quality Vietnamese Goods’ awards to 529 firms at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on March 14.

14-03-2024-529-doanh-nghiep-nhan-danh-hieu-hang-viet-nam-chat-luong-cao-nam-2024-2145021d-details-773jpg-1-8211.jpg
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (5th, L) and Mr. Phan Thanh Binh (6th, L) offer certificates of title of high-quality Vietnamese products to enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, and Mr. Phan Thanh Binh, former chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children and former director of Vietnam National University-HCMC.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the program always updates innovation and development, not only brings benefits to businesses but also contributes to building Vietnamese products, enhancing brands and national competitiveness of the country’s goods. Nearly 30 years after the development of high-quality Vietnamese products, the initial integration standards have gradually shifted towards the "green, clean, sustainable" standard, the main trend of the current economy and also the HCMC’s key development trend.

The Chairman said that HCMC has drafted a strategic framework and policy for green economic development in the city until 2030. The plan has been submitted to the City People's Council and is expected to be soon approved.

He asked businesses to contribute their opinions, and then start implementing and bringing the policy to life.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

