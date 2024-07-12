MoH warns people to follow diphtheria vaccination under medical guideline

Vietnam rolls out 5-dose diphtheria vaccine for children 2 months and up, which aligns with WHO’s recommendations to ensure long-lasting immunity.

Vietnam administers 5 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccines to children starting at 2 months of age



In light of the recent resurgence of diphtheria in some localities, Director Hoang Minh Duc of the General Department of Preventive Medicine (Ministry of Health-MoH) emphasized that diphtheria remains a threat in Vietnam and vaccination is the most crucial and effective preventive measure.

However, individuals should not self-administer diphtheria-containing vaccines without proper guidance and recommendations from health authorities. Diphtheria vaccination has been part of the Expanded Program on Immunization since 1985.

Currently, Vietnam administers 5 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccines to children starting at 2 months of age. This schedule adheres to WHO recommendations for long-term immunity and aligns with practices in many other countries.

According to WHO, the need for additional doses depends on the specific epidemiological situation of each country and an assessment of the risk of contracting the disease.

Vietnam currently maintains a low incidence of diphtheria, and the healthcare system has the capacity to manage cases. To proactively combat diphtheria, the Ministry of Health urges the public to follow these measures:

Ensure children receive the full and timely diphtheria-containing vaccines (DPT-VGB-Hib, DPT) according to the recommended immunization schedule to establish immunity during the eligible age range.

Individuals residing in outbreak areas should strictly comply with preventive medication and vaccination instructions as advised by health authorities.

In case of close contact with a patient, self-monitor for symptoms and promptly inform healthcare providers if any suspicious signs arise.

Under no circumstances should people panic or consume misinformation from unreliable sources.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thanh Tam