MobiFone speeds up 5G rollout after securing spectrum in auction

MobiFone Corporation yesterday successfully acquired the right to use the C3 (3800-3900 MHz) radio frequency band in the 5G auction held by the Information and Communications Ministry.

MobiFone has piloted its 5G network in HCMC



This auction was done in compliance with the regulation of the Information and Communication Ministry on band planning for Vietnam’s International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) system, which is one key part of the Government’s policy on commercializing 5G services.

MobiFone is the third mobile network operator to successfully bid for 5G spectrum in Vietnam, following Viettel and VNPT VinaPhone.

The company has been actively involved in 5G trials across the country, gathering valuable data to evaluate and plan for future network expansion since this is a critical point in MobiFone’s development strategy until 2034 – transforming from a traditional telecommunications service provider to a leading technology corporation in Vietnam.

In 2024, thanks to winning the bidding for 5G spectrum, MobiFone will be able to accelerate the commercialization of 5G services nationwide and rapidly expand its 5G coverage and enhance service quality in key areas like major cities, airports, tourist destinations, and industrial zones.

The company will simultaneously adopt an infrastructure sharing model with other 5G network operators that possess suitable bands to optimize resource utilization and provide customers with the best possible 5G experience.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam