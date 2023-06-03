Ministry urges to well monitor cases of skin anthrax

The Ministry of Health urged to well monitor cases of skin anthrax in the Northern Province of Dien Bien to curb the spread of the dangerous disease.

Immediately after receiving information about three clusters of cutaneous anthrax in some localities of Dien Bien Province, in its dispatch, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health yesterday requested the Director of the Dien Bien Department of Health to direct infirmaries in the area to urgently take measures to prevent this dangerous disease.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health proposed to closely monitor the health of those involved in slaughtering and eating the same source of buffalo and cow meat as the infected cases and those in close contact with anthrax patients to prevent disease spread. Moreover, medical centers ought to provide timely treatment to patients as well as strengthen surveillance for early detection of suspected cases of anthrax.

Environmental disinfection in the outbreak area is needed according to the present regulations. Hospitals in the province should strengthen coordination with veterinary authorities and relevant departments and agencies in monitoring and detecting anthrax in animals to take timely preventive measures in humans. Additionally, related agencies should cooperate in handling anthrax outbreaks in animals.

Communication on measures to prevent transmission of anthrax from animals to humans will be enhanced especially in high-risk areas and those who raise, trade, and slaughter buffaloes and cows. People were recommended not to slaughter and use food from buffaloes, cows and horses dead of unknown reasons.

Infirmaries are ready to collect and isolate patients for better treatment while promptly notifying the Center for Disease Control to investigate and handle the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health also requested the Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to support localities in monitoring suspected cases and close contacts of cases and handle outbreaks according to the regulations. The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology should also assist local labs in testing samples from suspected human cases.

According to the Center for Disease Control of Dien Bien Province, from May 5 to May 30, Tua Chua district recorded three outbreaks of skin anthrax with 13 patients yet no death was recorded. All cases had an epidemiological history related to slaughtering and eating buffalo meat.