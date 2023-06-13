Ministry urges to fight HFMD, focusing on treatment

Accordingly, in order to minimize the number of HFMD deaths, the Ministry of Health requires medical units and local administrations to urgently inspect and evaluate human resources, facilities, medical equipment, drugs, and medical supplies at medical establishments for readiness to receive and treat HFMD patients.

Additionally, infirmaries should enhance the monitoring of HFMD patients who are inpatients at medical establishments, especially during holidays and weekends to detect and provide timely treatment for sicker patients turned out to fare worse.

The Ministry of Health also requested hospitals to strengthen measures to prevent infection in hospitals, classify treatment as well as screen and classify outpatients and inpatients according to the Ministry’s treatment chart for HFMD. More doctors should be sent to work in resuscitation wards.

Hospitals including the Hanoi-based National Tropical Diseases, the National Pediatrics, the Hue Central General Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City-based Children 1, Children 2, Children of Ho Chi Minh City and the Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City ought to review their human resources, facilities, medical equipment, drugs, chemicals and medical supplies at HFMD treatment units to receive severe cases transferred from other healthcare facilities in province and cities. Furthermore, large hospitals should have emergency teams who are ready to provide professional support to their peers in provinces.

According to the infectious disease surveillance system, as of June 2023, the country recorded about 9,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth district including three deaths in Dak Lak, Kien Giang and Long An. Compared to the same period in 2022, the number of cases decreased by 28 percent but the number of deaths increased by two cases.

Worse, the South recorded more than 6,200 cases and two deaths.