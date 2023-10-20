Ministry strives to convert HCMC into ASEAN regional healthcare center

The Ministry of Health strived to convert Ho Chi Minh City into an ASEAN regional healthcare center will meet the medical treatment needs of rich people who get used to going abroad for healthcare checkups.

This is the content of the workshop on solutions towards HCMC becoming an ASEAN Regional Health Care Center organized by the Ministry of Health and Tien Phong Newspaper.

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue said the number of patients in Ho Chi Minh City in the first 6 months of 2023 increased by 15 percent. Ho Chi Minh City is not only an economic, financial, science, technology and innovation center but also a medical center and health care center in the southern region of the country.

Thus, it is necessary to focus on the improvement of the quality of human resources, training medical personnel to international standards, development of synchronous and modern medical infrastructure and completion of legal documents guiding the implementation of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment to attain its goal; plus, breakthroughs in specialized medicine, research, development and application of information technology in health, medical digital transformation international are needed.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Nguyen Anh Dung, in order to achieve its goal of HCMC - a health care center in the ASEAN region, the city has been implementing health projects including smart health project for the period 2021 – 2025 with a vision to 2030, the project on community health to protect, care and improve city dwellers’ health from 2021 to 2030, the project on development of specialized healthcare in Ho Chi Minh City for the period up to 2025 and the following years, the project on the formation of a center for early disease screening and diagnosis using high technology from now to 2030.