Ministry replies HCMC's dengue fever vaccination proposal

The Ministry of Health has provided feedbacks to Ho Chi Minh City's proposal regarding dengue fever vaccination inclusion within the Expanded Program on Immunization.

In response to a proposal from Ho Chi Minh City advocating for the inclusion of dengue fever vaccination within the expanded immunization program to ensure universal access, the Ministry of Health acknowledged the significance of this initiative.

However, the Ministry underscored the importance of ongoing surveillance to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, while concurrently evaluating community acceptance and conducting a thorough cost-benefit analysis to determine the economic feasibility of widespread dengue fever vaccination.

The Ministry of Health in Vietnam has reported that research and development efforts are underway for dengue fever vaccines aimed at preventing the disease. Presently, the Qdenga dengue fever vaccine is included in the roster of vaccines approved for distribution, as per the Drug Administration of Vietnam's decision. Additionally, various domestic and international studies on vaccines are ongoing, with the goal of offering more preventive options for the population.

Dengue fever vaccine represents a significant advancement in the prevention of dengue fever, aimed at decreasing the incidence of cases and minimizing the severity that leads to hospitalization or fatalities. This initiative aligns with the overarching objective of safeguarding and enhancing public health.

The deployment of the dengue fever vaccine is a critical undertaking; therefore, prior to its official rollout, it is essential to maintain ongoing assessments of its safety and immunogenicity, while also taking into account community acceptance and evaluating the economic viability of the vaccine.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan