Ministry proposes establishment of traffic accident fund

The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) yesterday provided more information about the forming of a fund for traffic accident reduction in Vietnam.

Accordingly, Major General Pham Cong Nguyen – Head of the Department of Legal Affairs, Administrative and Judicial Reform (under MoPS) – confirmed that the proposal to establish a fund to reduce road traffic accidents in the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety is a new content.

“The goal of this important fund is to have sufficient money to finance victims and their family, organizations and individuals taking part in maintaining traffic order and safety or in propagandizing measures to reduce traffic accidents”, said Major General Nguyen.

Since this goal is extremely humane, it has received full support from state ministries and agencies. In addition, the proposal was made after careful consideration of similar funds in other nations, normally under the contribution of both organizations and individuals in the community.

By Do Trung – Translated by Yen Nhi