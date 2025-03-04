Health

Ministry proposes building better work experience for medical workers

SGGP

The Ministry of Health has issued a directive to healthcare facilities nationwide, emphasizing improved occupational safety and health for their employees.

image005-8136.png
Medical workers examine a child at a preschool in HCMC

As per the Ministry of Health’s official dispatch to health departments in provinces and cities outlining measures to reinforce occupational safety and the prevention of occupational diseases among healthcare sector employees, hospitals and local health authorities are to concentrate on directing the consolidation of human resources and equipment to adequately address the healthcare and occupational disease prevention requirements of medical staff and workers within the context of ongoing industrialization, modernization, and international integration.

Additionally, health authorities nationwide must enhance the management, inspection, and supervision of occupational safety, hygiene, healthcare, and disease prevention at medical facilities while improving working conditions. Agencies should collaborate to effectively implement labor protection policies, ensuring workplace safety and hygiene. Special attention must be given to enforcing compensation policies for workers in hazardous and toxic environments.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

occupational disease prevention requirements labor protection policies workplace safety and hygiene

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn