Ministry proposes building better work experience for medical workers

The Ministry of Health has issued a directive to healthcare facilities nationwide, emphasizing improved occupational safety and health for their employees.

Medical workers examine a child at a preschool in HCMC

As per the Ministry of Health’s official dispatch to health departments in provinces and cities outlining measures to reinforce occupational safety and the prevention of occupational diseases among healthcare sector employees, hospitals and local health authorities are to concentrate on directing the consolidation of human resources and equipment to adequately address the healthcare and occupational disease prevention requirements of medical staff and workers within the context of ongoing industrialization, modernization, and international integration.

Additionally, health authorities nationwide must enhance the management, inspection, and supervision of occupational safety, hygiene, healthcare, and disease prevention at medical facilities while improving working conditions. Agencies should collaborate to effectively implement labor protection policies, ensuring workplace safety and hygiene. Special attention must be given to enforcing compensation policies for workers in hazardous and toxic environments.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan