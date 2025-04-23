Ministry plans to license e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to grant operating licenses to the e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein.

Yesterday in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Industry and Trade convened a conference focused on strategies to advance domestic market development and stimulate consumer demand.

Head Tran Huu Linh of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development speaks at the meeting

During the event, representatives from various departments and enterprises put forward proposals to boost domestic market growth and product promotion, with an emphasis on safeguarding consumer rights.

Speaking at the conference, Head Tran Huu Linh of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development stated that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is currently reviewing and preparing to license several foreign e-commerce platforms, including Temu and Shein, to operate in Vietnam. While this move is expected to expand consumer shopping options, it also raises concerns for domestic enterprises regarding increased competition.

Therefore, to swiftly develop the domestic market, the Government should implement policies that stimulate production and business, such as offering preferential loans and tax exemptions, said Mr. Tran Huu Linh. Additionally, the Government should promote the consumption of Vietnamese goods while protecting consumer rights. Furthermore, measures should be taken to expand the online presence of domestic products on e-commerce platforms, according to him.

According to data published by Metric.vn, the total sales of the entire Vietnamese e-commerce market in the first 3 months of 2025 reached VND101,400 billion, an increase of 42.29 percent over the same period last year. If this level of consumer activity continues, annual sales could surpass VND400 trillion (US$15.42 billion) this year—highlighting the immense consumption potential of the Vietnamese market.

Residents buy food at a supermarket in HCMC

Central Retail Vietnam Group's Vice President Paul Le affirmed that approximately 95 percent of merchandise offered in their supermarkets are of Vietnamese origin. He further stated the Group's commitment to bolstering consumption and ensuring favorable pricing for customers. As a result, GO! and Tops Market supermarkets consistently feature seasonal produce and regional OCOP (One Commune One Product) specialties at attractive prices, providing consumers with convenient and affordable choices.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City said that in the first quarter of 2025, the total product in Ho Chi Minh City (GRDP) is estimated at VND457,617 billion, up 7.51 percent over the same period. As per the department's data, the trade sector increased by 6.8 percent, contributing 15.5 percent to the GRDP increase. Thanks to practical promotional programs, Ho Chi Minh City consumers have been able to buy products at reasonable prices and good quality.

Furthermore, localities nationwide have adopted many of Ho Chi Minh City's promotional and price stabilization programs.

At the conference, Deputy Director Nguyen Kieu Oanh of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade stated that the recent fake milk scandal had significantly eroded consumer confidence. The health sector is responsible for overseeing the registration, declaration, and advertising of milk products with added micronutrients and nutritional supplements.

The industry and trade sector is responsible for managing the group of regular processed milk products, excluding products with added micronutrients and functional foods. This is also a wake-up call for manufacturers and distributors of goods in protecting consumer health.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan