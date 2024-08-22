Ministry of Transport feedbacks HCMC voters on high rise of airline tickets

The Ministry of Transport has just sent feedback to Ho Chi Minh City voters on the high rise of domestic airline tickets.

Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Transport said that the airline tickets had been hugely affected by foreign exchange rates. The foreign exchange rate has maintained its peak at US$1 equaling VND25,470, increasing 7.45 percent over the same period of 2023 and up 10.25 percent over the same period of 2021.



Apart from the fluctuation in foreign exchange rate, airline tickets of Vietnamese airlines were up in accordance with the world trend due to the impact of a decrease in the size of the aircraft fleet, an increase in aviation fuel prices together with an increase in travel demand during peak periods and so on.

From the beginning of 2024 up to now, the airline ticket price on average for economy class of some air routes, including tax, costs of Vietnamese airlines surged over the same period of 2023.

The Ministry of Transport had sent delegations to check the ticket-selling activities of Vietnamese airlines. Through the checking process, the Ministry of Transport noted that ticket prices were high but they still conducted in accordance with the regulations on maximum prices for basic economy class on domestic flights.

In order to contribute to reducing pressure on airline tickets, the Ministry of Transport is continuing to synchronously and effectively implement solutions to ensure the stability of the air transport force to provide appropriate supply and balance the load on air routes.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong