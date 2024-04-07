Ministry of Industry, Trade warns 11 petroleum wholesalers

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an official letter to warn 11 petroleum wholesalers to strictly submit special audit reports on the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund.

The mentioned enterprises were Thien Minh Phuc Group Joint Stock Company, Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company, Saigon Trading Corporation, Hong Duc Petroleum Company, Duong Dong Group Joint Stock Company, S.W.P Southwest Petroleum Limited Company, Tan Nhat Minh Petroleum Joint Stock Company, Trung Linh Phat Limited Company, Phuc Loc Ninh Joint Stock Company, Hung Hau Petroleum Limited Company and Appollo Oil Joint Stock Company.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the wholesale petroleum enterprises are recommended to submit reports on setting up, spending, using and managing the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund periodically every six months.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has not received any special audit report of the 11 enterprises mentioned above from July 1, 2023 to December 21, 2023.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong