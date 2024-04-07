Business

Ministry of Industry, Trade warns 11 petroleum wholesalers

SGGP

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an official letter to warn 11 petroleum wholesalers to strictly submit special audit reports on the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund.

The mentioned enterprises were Thien Minh Phuc Group Joint Stock Company, Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company, Saigon Trading Corporation, Hong Duc Petroleum Company, Duong Dong Group Joint Stock Company, S.W.P Southwest Petroleum Limited Company, Tan Nhat Minh Petroleum Joint Stock Company, Trung Linh Phat Limited Company, Phuc Loc Ninh Joint Stock Company, Hung Hau Petroleum Limited Company and Appollo Oil Joint Stock Company.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the wholesale petroleum enterprises are recommended to submit reports on setting up, spending, using and managing the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund periodically every six months.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has not received any special audit report of the 11 enterprises mentioned above from July 1, 2023 to December 21, 2023.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

petroleum wholesalers the Ministry of Industry and Trade Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn