Ministry establishes team to inspect four fuel wholesalers

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No.1896 on the establishment of an inspection team to check businesses' compliance with regulations on gasoline trading in 2023.

The regulations cover business conditions, distribution systems and gasoline trading.

The inspection teams of the Ministry of Industry of Trade will check the four fuel wholesalers including Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company in 465-467 Hai Ba Trung Street, Ward 8, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City; Hung Phat Production and Trading Company in 73 Le Loi Street, Hai Dinh Ward, Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province; Thien Minh Duc Group in 287 Ngo Duc Ke Street, Vinh Tan Ward, Vinh City, Nghe An Province and Hai Ha Waterway Transport Company in 132, Diem Dien Town, Thai Thuy District, Thai Binh Province.

According to the Ministry of Finance, by the end of July 2023, the total balance of the fuel price stabilization fund was more than VND7,438 billion (US$313 million), increasing 1.8 times over the end of 2022 and reaching the highest level from the first quarter of 2021 up to now.

Therefore, since the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have stopped requiring businesses from contributing to the price subsidization fund to support price control and price surge limitation.