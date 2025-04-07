Ministry enhancing measures to improve traceability of goods origin

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced plans to revise Decree 31/2018/ND-CP, which provides detailed regulations for the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding the origin of goods.

This proposed amendment aims to adapt the decree to evolving market realities, while simultaneously upholding the Government's dual objectives of strengthening control measures and fostering the growth of legally-sourced products.

Deputy Director Tran Thanh Hai of the Ministry’s Import-Export Department recently stated that the Ministry is intensifying efforts to regulate the origin of goods. This initiative aims to prevent fraudulent practices and help businesses fully benefit from free trade agreements (FTAs).

Aside from the decree amendment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is developing a website on goods origin to address issues of false declarations—whether intentional or due to businesses’ lack of information. The platform aims to enhance data transparency, especially as importing countries ramp up inspections. Additionally, the process for issuing certificates of origin has been moved online, significantly reducing processing time for businesses.

He emphasized that, amid growing economic integration, the issue of goods origin has become increasingly critical.

In a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese exports and fostering sustainable trade practices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is undertaking a dual-pronged approach.

First, the Ministry is actively supporting Vietnamese businesses as they navigate the complex landscape of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) rules of origin. The Ministry provides comprehensive guidance and resources to ensure accurate application and compliance. Second, the Ministry is simultaneously strengthening its regulatory framework by implementing more rigorous inspection and control mechanisms to prevent fraudulent origin declarations. This comprehensive strategy aims to both empower businesses to capitalize on FTA opportunities and safeguard the integrity of Vietnamese exports, thereby fostering a conducive environment for fair and sustainable trade growth.

