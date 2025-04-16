Ministry cracks down on export origin fraud

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the new directive aims to curb origin fraud, safeguard the reputation of Vietnamese exports, and ensure adherence to international commitments.

The MoIT issued Directive No.09, calling for enhanced State oversight of origin verification and monitoring in response to increasingly complex global trade dynamics on April 15.

The directive underscores the urgent need to proactively combat origin fraud in order to protect Vietnam’s export interests and uphold the credibility of its products in international markets.

The MoIT highlighted that global trade is becoming more volatile, particularly as countries such as the US impose tariffs on a wide range of exported goods, including those from Vietnam. This has created opportunities for fraudulent practices, as some businesses attempt to sidestep trade defense measures like anti-dumping duties.

To address these challenges, the directive tasks the Agency of Foreign Trade with reviewing and amending existing legal frameworks on goods origin. The goal is to establish a more robust legal basis for issuing certificates of origin (C/O) in today’s evolving trade landscape. The Agency of Foreign Trade will coordinate closely with the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance to step up origin inspections and verifications—especially for imported raw materials used in export manufacturing. These efforts are expected to deter fraudulent practices and strengthen the integrity of Vietnam’s export operations.

The MoIT also directed the Department of Legal Affairs to expedite the finalization of legal regulations that support businesses while ensuring updated rules of origin are implemented fairly and consistently.

In a parallel move to streamline administrative processes, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency is set to upgrade and complete the eCoSys system for issuing non-preferential C/Os. This digital transformation is a critical step toward reducing bureaucratic complexity and lowering operational costs for businesses.

Additionally, the MoIT has requested intensified domestic market surveillance, particularly targeting imported materials with unclear or unverifiable origins. C/O issuing bodies are expected to fulfill their responsibilities rigorously, especially when handling applications from businesses that show an unusual spike in requests. This is key to preventing illicit transshipment and protecting the national brand.

The European-American Market Department will continue working with FTA partners to resolve origin-related issues, ensuring Vietnam remains in full compliance with its international commitments while defending the interests of domestic enterprises.

Ultimately, the directive is designed to protect the manufacturing and export activities of Vietnamese businesses while creating a more favorable environment for complying with origin requirements set by FTA partners.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan