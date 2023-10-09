Ministry bans on use of nitrous oxide gas in hospitals

The Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to health departments in provinces and cities on the management of nitrous oxide.

According to its dispatch, the Ministry of Health clearly stated that the gas has not been officially recognized as a medicine in Vietnam, so medical facilities are not allowed to use it on patients without the Ministry of Health’s approval. At the same time, infirmaries should strengthen the management of the use of this gas at the facility to avoid loss, abuse and misuse. If any facilities report the loss of the gas, its heads will be held accountable in front of the law.

The Ministry of Health also requested people's committees in provinces and cities to direct functional agencies to strengthen inspection and supervision of importers, traders, and production establishments of the gas to ensure that they comply with the regulations in addition to increased communications amongst people especially adolescents and students about the harmful effects and consequences of the abuse and misuse of the gas.

According to the Ministry of Health, currently, the abuse of laughing gas or laughing balloons at many entertainment venues is increasing complicatedly, causing great impacts on the mental health and physical health of people, especially young people. Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can also lead to nervous stimulation, euphoria and laughter; its side effects include weakness in the legs, dizziness, and impaired memory.

Worse, some people may also experience mild hallucinations while under the use of laughing gas.