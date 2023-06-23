Ministry asks to ensure sufficient supply of petrol

The Ministry of Industry and Trade asked related companies to ensure a sufficient supply of petrol during the interrupted supply of petrol from Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical plant.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade forecasts that the supply from Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical plant will be interrupted from mid-August to the end of September and early October for routine maintenance.

Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requires the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and the Binh Son Refinery and Petrochemical plant to develop technical plans and mobilize human resources to operate at full capacity for sufficient supply as per their commitment.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also required large enterprises to base themselves on the quota at the beginning of the year and an additional quota for petrol import in July, ready to meet the market's demand.

According to the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the total supply of petroleum from two sources of import and production in the first five months of 2023 reached about 9.779 million tons and imports accounted for 42.64 percent, and the volume inventory is about 1,577 million tons to meet the demand for consumption and production.