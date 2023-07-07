Ministry asks to check labs countrywide

In its official dispatch to the health departments of provinces and cities across the country on the implementation of regulations on ensuring biosafety in laboratories, the Ministry of Health asked to check labs.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 3,300 laboratories in the country are currently performing testing for pathogenic microorganisms and microorganisms that can cause infectious diseases, but only nearly 3,100 laboratories have self-declared meeting biosafety standards.

Along with that, six certified laboratories across the country achieved biosafety level III, and they are operating. But the certificates of biosafety level III of some of them have expired and have not been re-issued due to the delay in completing the prescribed procedures and documents.

To correct biosafety activities in accordance with the Government's regulations, the Ministry of Health requested health departments in cities and provinces to review establishments that are capable of causing infectious diseases to humans in the area under their management.

Moreover, health departments should guide establishments to self-declare before operation. Local health departments should post the list of establishments that have announced meeting biosafety standards on their website as per the present regulations.

At the same time, responsible agencies continue to pay visits to testing facilities that have been granted the Certificate of Biosafety or have self-declared meeting biosafety standards in their respective management areas at least once every 3 years. These bodies should propose competent state management agencies to handle establishments that do not ensure biosafety regulations.