Ministry approves provisional prices for 58 renewable energy projects

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has given the green light to provisional prices for 58 projects, encompassing a total capacity of 3,181.41MW.

As of August 11, 18 transitional renewable energy plants or parts of transitional renewable energy plants, boasting a total capacity of 952.12MW, had successfully finalized the commercial operation (COD) procedures and commenced the generation of commercial electricity onto the grid.

Up to now, 79 out of the 85 transitional renewable energy projects, amounting to a collective capacity of 4,449.86MW, have filed documentation with the Electricity Power Trading Company for negotiations regarding electricity pricing and power purchase agreements. Among these, 67 projects with a total capacity of 3,849.41MW have put forth a temporary price equivalent to 50 percent of the ceiling price established within the pricing framework in accordance with Decision No.21/QD-BCT dated January 7, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Out of these 67 projects, the Vietnam Electricity Group and the investors have successfully finalized price negotiations and inked Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) contracts for 59 projects. Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has given the green light to provisional prices for 58 projects, encompassing a total capacity of 3,181.41MW.