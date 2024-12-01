Ministry anticipates resumption of rice exports to China

The Ministry of Industry and Trade expresses optimism about the resumption of rice exports to China , which used to be Vietnam's largest importer of rice but has seen a decline in its imports.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will organize a trade delegation to Guangdong and Hunan provinces in China from December 2 to 6 with the aim of promoting Vietnamese rice exports.

The delegation, comprising 10-18 representatives from leading Vietnamese rice enterprises, will engage in bilateral meetings with Chinese partners, participate in business-to-business seminars, and conduct market research to gain insights into Chinese consumer preferences.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade hosts business-to-business seminars to help Vietnamese businesses understand relevant policies and market demands, enabling them to identify more cooperation opportunities, according to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Director of the Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said that Vietnam's fragrant and premium rice lines are popular,and the Ministry of Industry and Trade encourages businesses to build sustainable rice brands in China with the population of 1.4 billion people.

According to the Vietnam Food Association and rice experts, China used to be the largest market for Vietnamese rice, but in the past 2 years (2023-2024), Vietnam's rice exports to this market have decreased sharply.

In 2023, China represented just 11 percent of Vietnam's total rice exports, ranking behind the Philippines and Indonesia. This marks a significant shift from 2012, when China was Vietnam's largest rice export market, contributing 27.5 percent of the total export value.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will provide support to businesses to enhance product quality and capitalize on opportunities to restore their market position.

By Phuc Van – Translated By Anh Quan