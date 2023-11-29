Ministry allows businesses to offer 100 percent discount

The Ministry of Industry and Trade allowed businesses to offer 100 percent discounts on their products in the national promotion program.

This morning, the Agency of Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a press meeting to introduce the national promotion program 2023 (or Vietnam Grand Sale 2023) in Hanoi.

This program will take place simultaneously nationwide, with the Agency of Trade Promotion in coordination with departments of industry and trade of provinces and cities, associations, industries, businesses, and relevant organizations to guide and support businesses in implementing promotional programs.

The Competition Law intends to prevent market distortion caused by anti-competitive practices on the part of businesses. However, according to Clause 4 and Point b Clause 5 Article 6 of the government’s Decree No. 81/2018/ND-CP, businesses launching centralized promotional programs 30 days before the first day of the Lunar year are allowed to apply the maximum limit on the value of goods and services used for promotion.

Thus, according to this regulation, businesses are allowed to apply up to 100 percent discount in the national centralized promotion program held from December 2023 to early February 2024.

Accordingly, all businesses have been eligible to participate in the program by proactively carrying out their promotion program with consumer-oriented activities. During the program, businesses can apply maximum promotional limitations up to 100 percent; however, they must ensure legal, honest, public, transparent promotional activities, the legitimate rights and interests of consumers as well as the quality of goods and services.