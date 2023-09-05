Ministries hike fuel prices for sixth time in two months

Retail petrol prices rose from 3 pm on September 5 following the latest adjustment by the inter - Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, the prices of E5 RON 92 and RON95-III petrol increased by VND132 and VND270 per liter as from 3:00 pm on May 23

Retail prices of RON 95 petrol and E5 RON 92 are now over VND24,817 and VND23,471 a liter, respectively.

The prices of diesel 0,05S and kerosene increased by VND291 and VND505 per liter. Their current ceiling prices are VND22, 645, and VND22, 814 per liter. The price of mazut is VND17,704 per kg, presenting a decrease of VND227.

This is the sixth time retail petrol and oil prices have risen in two months.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 24 adjustments, including seven times down, three unchanged and 14 up.