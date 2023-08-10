Mekong Delta’s export turnover in 6 months reaches over US$10 billion

The Central Committee for Emulation - Commendation and the Emulation Cluster of the Mekong Delta region held a conference to review the implementation of the emulation agreement in the first 6 months of 2023.

The GRDP economic growth rates of all provinces in the first 6 months of 2023 were reported to have a year-on-year increase of 5.65 percent. Amongst provinces in the region, Hau Giang is the province with the highest GRDP growth rate in the country with over 14 percent, the highest level since the province's establishment. Moreover, the region's total budget revenue in the first 6 months of 2023 reached at 56.5 percent.

Speaking at the conference, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy suggested that from now to the end of 2023, Mekong Delta provinces should take heed of socio-economic development, striving to fulfill and exceed the set targets.