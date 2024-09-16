Mekong Delta has great export potential for farming crocodiles

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee recently held a conference on implementing protocols for exporting monkeys and farmed crocodiles from Vietnam to China.

At the conference, Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia indicated that a total of about 190,000 crocodiles have been farmed in 36 facilities and households across the province.

In order to ensure the sector’s sustainable development, the Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee proposed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to direct specialized units for guiding and supporting localities, businesses and crocodile farms regarding procedures and testing for diseases as required by the protocols for exporting crocodiles to China.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that the Mekong Delta region has great potential and advantages for farming crocodiles, especially in the province of Dong Thap.

In order to stabilize market output and achieve high economic benefits for farming crocodiles, it is essential to have a strategy and meet the requirements of China and other potential markets.

Notably, businesses and farmers need to select and grow up good-quality breeds according to biodiversity, ensuring traceability to meet export quality standards.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong